JESUS CALLING PODCAST features JASON CRABB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jason Crabb – Grammy award winner, 21 time GMA Dove Award winner, Kentucky Music Hall of Fame member, vocalist, musician, songwriter, author and more – is featured on the latest episode of the Jesus Calling podcast. Jason shares about how his grandmother helped to shape his faith, the trials he and his wife have faced and details about his latest recording project, Unexpected. Jason appears on the podcast alongside Saddleback Church pastor Johnny Baker.

The podcast, born from the devotional that has sold more than 23 million copies world-wide, is available for download now on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher, and many other platforms.

The podcast currently has more than 600,000 downloads, features stories from readers of Jesus Calling and their compelling testimonies, provides insight into the lives and stories of remarkable people, celebrities, and leaders, and illustrates how spending time with the devotional has made a difference in people’s lives. Previous episodes have secured the #1 position in the Religion & Spirituality category on iTunes.

Previous episodes have featured interviews with Reba McEntire, Charlie Daniels, Dolly Parton, Kathie Lee Gifford, Josh Turner and Amy Grant, among others.