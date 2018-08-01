Jim Brady Trio as seen Through the Lens of Craig Harris

Written by Staff on August 1, 2018 – 7:41 am -

The Jim Brady Trio performed at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church in Ashland City, Tenn., on July 6. SGNScoops’ photographer and writer, Craig Harris, attended the concert and captured these images.

More About the Jim Brady Trio from their website:

In the summer of 2014, Jim and Melissa felt the time was right to answer a new call and to embark upon a brand new ministry. Thus came the announcement that Jim would be leaving The Booth Brothers to join his wife in forming The Jim Brady Trio.

Jim and Melissa Brady are living proof that God’s ways are higher than ours, and that He is always

working for our good and His glory. “God has brought so many opportunities our way as a result of Jim’s time with The Booth Brothers,” Melissa states. “Had Jim chosen to sing with Ronnie and Michael for the rest of his life, I would have supported him 100 percent, but God had other plans.”

Obviously, those plans include lots of great music and a great future for the Jim Brady Trio.

The Jim Brady Trio currently consists of Jim Brady, his wife Melissa and Layke Jones.

