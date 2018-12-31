Jim & Melissa Brady Announce Touring Changes

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 31, 2018 – 9:05 am -

NASHVILLE, TN — Jim and Melissa Brady have announced touring changes for their ministry. As of 2019, Layke Jones will no longer be traveling with Jim and Melissa.

Jim and Melissa will continue to travel and perform the songs their fans have come to know and love including hits from their latest record, Hope Keeps Writing The Song released on Daywind Records in mid September.

“We appreciate Layke’s contribution to our ministry and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” says Jim Brady. “We are very excited for this coming season in our ministry and look forward to seeing our fans in concert soon.”

“God has anointed every step of our ministry and I know that this change is no different,” says Melissa Brady. “We are so excited to continue to expand our ministry and share our hearts with our fans in the upcoming 2019 tour.”

Keep up with Jim & Melissa Brady at www.jimandmelissabrady.com

For booking contact the Harper Agency at info@harperagency.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related