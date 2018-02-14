Jim Pearson On Gospel Music Today

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 14, 2018 – 10:06 am -

Jim Pearson of The Diplomats is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of February 11. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Jordan’s Shore, and Jean reviews new recordings by Matt Linton and 11th Hour. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Forgiven Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Owasso, OK, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Freemans, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Springdale, AR.

The show is on KWHB TV47 in Oklahoma every Sunday at 4:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Atlanta, GA, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, and West Plains, MO. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related