Jimmy Reno reviews Three Bridges new CD, “Hymns and Classics Renewed”

Three Bridges released “Soldiers,” their critically-acclaimed debut album, in 2002. It may be surprizing to some to realize that after the past 15 years of their ministry going strong and enjoying numerous album releases, this current CD marks the first time they have released a hymns project.

“Hymns and Classics Renewed” is the title of the debut hymns project from the group. The album contains well-known hymns done in the soulful stylings Three Bridges has become known for. The album features the current lineup of Jeremie Hudson, Shannon Smith and Elliott McCoy.

This new project kicks things off with “There’s Power in the Blood.” The arrangement is upbeat and employs an edgy, soulful feel. It’s definitely a fresh arrangement for the familiar hymn. The next cut is “The Old Rugged Cross.” This is a straightforward, mellow arrangement of the well-known ballad, featuring solid vocals with tight harmonies. Baritone Elliott McCoy and Shannon Smith do a nice job on this one.

“The Love of God,” which features tenor Jeremie Hudson, is a ballad that is both well-orchestrated and delivers emotional vocals. This is a solid contribution to the project.

The Dallas Holm classic, “Rise Again,” which won a Dove Award in 1977 as Song of The Year, has been included, with the trio putting their own style on the popular tune. Lead singer Shannon Smith is featured on this one, and he delivers a solid vocal performance. This is a powerful arrangement of the song that audiences and fans are sure to love.

The popular gospel classic penned by Mylon Lefevre in 1970, “Old Gospel Ship,” is another highlight from the project. The song is upbeat, and you will find yourself singing along in no time.

The group has re-cut a fan-favorite song from their debut mainline album in 2002 called, “The Captain.” This is a moving ballad with tight harmonies that fans of the group are already well familiar with.

Overall, this first hymns offering from the group is a solid effort. The album contains both lively, upbeat tunes and ballads that stir emotion. The trio infuses their blend of soulful, edgy Gospel into well-known timeless classics. It produces a sound that Southern Gospel fans are sure to enjoy.

