JOHN LANIER SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 10, 2019 – 2:06 pm -

KENNEDY, AL – 7/10/19 – John Lanier, who will celebrate thirty years of full time ministry next month, suffered a heart attack over the Independence Day weekend.

Experiencing severe chest pains, John was rushed to the nearest local hospital around 7:00am Thursday morning, July 4th. He was then air lifted to DCH Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he received emergency medical attention.

He is back home and recovering well. However, due to strict doctor’s orders, John’s appearance dates for the next two weeks have been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later time.

John says he hopes to be back on the road again soon. In the meantime he appreciates everyone’s prayers for a speedy recovery

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related