Jordan Family Band celebrates the flag

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on June 22, 2018 – 2:06 pm -

Arden, NC. – Gospel group the Jordan Family Band is releasing a patriotic song just in time for July 4th. “Old Glory Waves” celebrates freedom, liberty and the “tried and treasured” stripes of the flag.

The song features the Voices of Lee, a a 15-member a cappella ensemble from Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. The vocal group is known for vocal harmonies, high-energy patriotic numbers and heartfelt gospel favorites. The ensemble, directed by Danny Murray, brings a unique spirit to its performances and has done so at the presidential inauguration in 2013 and on the popular television show, America’s Got Talent.

Josh Jordan writes, “This song was brought to us last September by Tom and Rebecca Peck. When I first heard it I immediately knew it was going to be something special and I really wanted our family to be a part of it. The related events that have followed have been nothing short of extraordinary. Randa (Jordan) has been singing our national anthem at the start of our concerts for the past 4-5 months. While we were in the studio recording the music for ‘Old Glory Waves’ I suddenly felt compelled to stop the session and have the musicians write an alternate ending to the track that would include some of the timeless lyrics of the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’ The addition fit perfectly. We then decided the song would be even more dynamic if a choral ensemble were added. We’ve always loved the Voices of Lee and immediately thought of them. I messaged Danny Murray, the director of VOL, with little to no expectation but was pleasantly surprised when he promptly responded. Within a few minutes of sending the rough mix, Danny messaged back. He said he definitely wanted VOL to be part of it and was going to immediately get to work lining up their portion of the recording at their studio in Cleveland, Tennessee. Phil Nitz of Christ Church Nashville then came on board and did an amazing job on the completion of the arrangement. We could not have dreamed this would come together as it has! The Lord never ceases to amaze us!”

“Old Glory Waves” is the closing track off the Jordan Family Band’s upcoming album, “Reach,” due out on Skyland Records on July 13.

Listen to “Old Glory Waves” HERE and pre-order “Reach” HERE.

