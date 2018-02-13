The Jordan Family Band: Skyrockets in Southern Gospel

Written by Staff on February 13, 2018 – 1:55 pm -

In today’s society, social media can be used in a variety of ways. However, in the state of Georgia, you will find a humble and bold family who are using it to encourage, uplift, praise, and ultimately to see souls saved.

The Jordan Family Band is a family group with a country gospel feel. The group consists of Josh and Randa Jordan and their sons Hutch (17), Alex (12), Grant (10), and a friend of the family who is like an adopted son to them, Keenan Atkinson (20).

The family got a unique start in 2009. Randa says that they aren’t a family group who raised their family to sing and travel, but for them it just happened.

“It just wasn’t something I saw for my family,” Randa confesses. “Josh and I grew up singing in church and even started a small group with my brother. We had dreams to build the group and go full time, but we ended up building families.”

However, we all know that what’s in God’s plan, will always find a way. Randa recalls a time where her oldest son Hutch just picked up the guitar and began to play. He had never a lesson, he just played.

One of the main inspirations for the Jordan Family Band was Josh Jordan’s dad, Dr. Fain Jordan. He was a patriarch in their community and a true man of faith. He tragically passed away at the age of 64.

“It was so sudden for us, and for everyone. We had never dealt with such a sudden loss and it was such a rare feeling for our family,” Randa states.

After the death of Josh’s father, the family found themselves coping through music, together, around the piano. “Josh and I never pounded this into the kids, but we watched them be inspired by music,” exclaimes Randa.

Their middle son, Alex, began singing the song, “Dealing with Gold,” and both Josh and Randa were amazed to hear what a voice their son had. They quickly realized as their sons sang what harmony they had together and knew they truly had a gift of song.

People quickly started asking them to sing at church and their music journey had begun. God had truly intervened through a family heartbreak. At this time someone gifted the family a conversion van and wherever God sent them, they went. Singing just became something the family loved and they began doing what called what using them to do to bring him glory.

Randa recalls using a social media forum called “social-cam” which was similar to Facebook at that time. She recorded herself singing a song for sheer fun and posted it. A few likes from viewers turned into a viral video.

At this time Randa was truly going through some dark times, however, she just kept singing and posting her videos. Her videos gradually went to around 100,000 views. It was at this time that Randa realized she had a ton of viewers listening to her sing, but while her voice was resounding through a social media connection, her heart just wasn’t where it needed to be. In her alone time with God, Randa let God speak to her and shake her. With the help of her Savior, Randa got her heart where it needed to be.

In October 2016, the Jordan Family was gearing up to go to a football game when the opportunity arose to go live on Facebook. They sang the song made famous by Karen Peck and New River, “Everybody’s Going Through Something.” The video reached 3 million views in just a couple of days.

But aside from the views, aside from who the viewers were, this moment was where Randa realized how God could use her family through a tool like social media. As tears were streaming down her face, she began to pray that God would use this as a ministry and that God would send them people to minister to. God began answering their prayer through that one song. It began what would be known as their Wednesday night ritual of going live on Facebook to sing and minister.

You can now find the Jordan Family Band almost every Wednesday night on their group page. Its strictly organic, not rehearsed, and 100% real each time.

One amazing thing about this family is their authenticity. They are truly as real as they come. Just like any family, they face trials, hardships, arguments, and basic hiccups in life. Before every live feed they made an agreement to leave whatever happened in their day behind them and pray together, all before hitting the “Go Live” button on Facebook.

The Jordan family is an ultimate example of using social media to change the world for the cause of Christ, one live feed at a time. Randa Jordan alone has achieved 60,000 followers on her own personal page. Anyone can be a Christian, but it takes boldness and being real to show the world your heart and be the example God calls us to be.

“I realized that with so many people following me, I had to refrain from being negative, because of who I could effect,” says Randa. “I just can’t afford to lose the lost or hurting people.”

The Jordan Family Band have a main goal of just wanting to help people. Of course they want the convenience of a bus, easier travel, and better accomodations for their ministry, but Randa has a different perspective.

“We would rather travel and sleep in a pickup truck to and from our scheduled singings, than to put our efforts into just having a bus to travel in. Our job is to sing and that’s what we are going to do.”

The Jordan Family Band has received many accolades such as charting in the Top 30 in the SGNScoops charts. They have most recently received a nomination for a Dove Award for “New Artist of the Year,” and have recently signed with Crossroads. The family’s song “My God is Faithful,” resounds in their ministry as it serves as their ministry motto.

The hearts of the Jordan family are wide open and by watching their newsfeed, you can hear their hearts and join their worship for the one true King. One of the most rewarding facts about their unique ministry is the people they have reached and the response from their audience.

Many times the messages they have received have said, “I was going to commit suicide tonight, but I saw your live video on my newsfeed and listened and decided not to,” or “I was about to abort my unborn child and heard you singing on Facebook and decided to stop what I was doing.”

These are real people. Real issues. Real messages. This is a real ministry that has accepted the call to serve God’s people, and its working.

“People are finding hope in our live feeds. I even received a message one night that said, “I didn’t shoot myself like I had planned tonight because I heard your live feed.’ God is answering our prayer by sending the people we asked him to send.”

If you watch the live feed for even 60 seconds, you will see a multitude of prayer requests flood the comments section, including people who believe they can call out to a family who will help pray for them.

“God has lead us down this road and we don’t even know where we are going, we are just on the road for the ride. God is getting 100% of the glory of what we are doing. Our hearts are set on what God wants, and that’s it.”

The Jordan Family Band just wants to further the kingdom of Christ, and they want the world to know that “God is faithful through everything. It’s all about him. He answers prayer and he’s the end all, cure all.”

What are others saying about the Jordan Family Band?

Darren Lore of The Lore Family: “Having a family ministry is filled with blessings and challenges. The family is together all the time. Yet, that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to get everyone together to practice and hone their musical skills. But the JFB is growing as a Christian family ministry. And they are skyrocketing in Southern/Country gospel. Their family harmonies, songwriting and music abilities continue to show professional growth. And they have become fan favorites on social media. The JFB has wisely used social media to introduce their down-to-earth family. JFB is a mixed family group that is filled with potential. It is exciting to see Josh and Randa minister alongside Hutch, Alex and Grant. It’s inspirational to others to see families serving God together. The JFB is an artist to watch closely. Truly, God is showering this anointed family with favor. And I believe that He will continue to elevate them, nationally.”

Mickey Bell, Radio Show Host: “The songwriting of Josh Jordan is going to change this industry, as he will soon become one of the most recognized and most rewarded. His lyrics are pure and pertain to everyday life.”

Matthew Browder of the Browders: “The Jordan Family has what it takes. They have the heart for God and people. They have the anointing to accomplish the calling on their life. They have the talent. They have a signature sound. When you hear them they are unmistakably the Jordan Family Band.”

David Kiser of Heart 2 Heart: “The Jordan Family Band has quickly come on the scene as a fan favorite. They carry great talent as vocalist and musicians. They have the heart and vision to do great things for God.”

Rob Patz of SGNScoops: “I love the energy and joy that the Jordan Family Band brings to the stage, but the best part is, I know the family lives what they sing, and use everything in their power to bring the gospel to a lost world.”

By Sarah Murray

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in January 2018.

