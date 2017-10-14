Joseph Habedank to Perform with Reba McEntire at 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Joseph Habedank to Perform with Reba McEntire at 48th Annual GMA Dove AwardsWritten by Staff on October 14, 2017 – 5:56 am -
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 12, 2017) – Joseph Habedank is preparing to share the stage with an international bonafide superstar – Reba McEntire. Habedank, who wrote the title track to McEntire’s latest release, Sing It Now, will join the beloved star on stage to perform with her during the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards to be held on October 17, 2017 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. TBN will exclusively air the awards show on October 22, 2017 at 8 PM CT.
The special performance comes on the heels of his win for Favorite Soloist of the Year during the Singing News Fan Awards at NQC 2017 just a few weeks ago and a busy year for Habedank.
