Joseph Habedank to Perform with Reba McEntire at 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 12, 2017) – Joseph Habedank is preparing to share the stage with an international bonafide superstar – Reba McEntire. Habedank, who wrote the title track to McEntire’s latest release, Sing It Now, will join the beloved star on stage to perform with her during the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards to be held on October 17, 2017 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. TBN will exclusively air the awards show on October 22, 2017 at 8 PM CT.

The special performance comes on the heels of his win for Favorite Soloist of the Year during the Singing News Fan Awards at NQC 2017 just a few weeks ago and a busy year for Habedank.

“I am absolutely overjoyed to be sharing the stage with Reba McEntire,” Habedank said. “I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time and it’s going to be a special honor to sing with her.”

The performance details will be a surprise as producers of the show are keeping everything under wraps until the night of the appearance.

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Top nominated artists include Zach Williams, Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin, Kirk Franklin and NEEDTOBREATHE. For more information, visit www.DoveAwards.com.

For more information about Joseph Habedank, visit www.JosepHabedank.com.

