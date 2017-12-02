Joseph Habedank Receives First GRAMMY® Nomination

Written by Staff on December 2, 2017 – 6:37 pm -

Nashville, TN (December 1, 2017) – Singer/songwriter Joseph Habedank is capping off a stellar year with his first-ever GRAMMY® nomination. Nominees for the 60th GRAMMY® Awards were announced earlier this week, with Habedank’s 2017 release, Resurrection, appearing in the Best Gospel Roots Album category.

Resurrection, produced by Wayne Haun, is Habedank’s sophmore studio release on Daywind Records, and received the 2017 GMA Dove Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year earlier this year. The project features the chart-topping single, ‘Here He Comes,’ as well as nine other new songs co-written by Habedank with acclaimed songwriters such as Michael Farren, Tony Wood, Jimmy Yeary, and Lee Black, among others.

Named by Singing News as the 2017 Soloist of the Year, Joseph Habedank has appeared on stage this year alongside the legendary Reba McEntire at the GMA Dove Awards, as well as on the Ryman and Grand Ole Opry stage with Opry members Dailey & Vincent.

“I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who had a part in this record,” says Joseph Habedank. “Thank you to Daywind Records, my producer, Wayne Haun, all of my co-writers; Tony Wood, Chris Cron, Michael Farren, Wayne Haun, Lee Black, Megan Mulnix, Joel Lindsey, Jimmy Yeary, Kenna West, Benji Cowart and Krissy Nordhoff. The studio musicians, Mark Hill, Jonathan Brown, Dave Cleveland, Scott Williamson, Joel Key and the Nashville String Machine. I am so incredibly thankful for this amazing honor.”

The 60th annual GRAMMY® Awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, January 28th, 2018. The award show will be aired at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Television Network.

Resurrection is Habedank’s second studio project on Daywind Records, following the highly anticipated debut, Welcome Home. While the lyrics of Welcome Home speak of redemption and second chances, Resurrection triumphantly sings victory over sin, death and the devil through Christ. Acclaimed songwriters such as Lee Black, Tony Wood, Chris Cron, Gerald Crabb, Jimmy Yeary, Michael Farren, Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey, among others, teamed up with Habedank to craft ten brand new songs, including the first radio single, ‘Here He Comes.’ Much like Welcome Home, Resurrection covers a range of musical styles, from the current radio single ‘Just When You Thought,’ to the southern rock-infused ‘Jailbreak’ and gospel inspired ‘I Believe In The Resurrection.’

Resurrection is available to through New Day Christian. Mainstream and digital distribution are provided by Sony RED.

For more information on Joseph Habedank, visit josephhabedank.com

For the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine click here.

For the latest Gospel music news click here.

For online Gospel music radio click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related