JOSEPH HABEDANK TAKES RESURRECTION TO NYC!

Written by Staff on March 29, 2017 – 11:45 am -

Popular Singer/Songwriter Visits ‘The Big Apple’ For Media Tour To Support Latest Daywind Records Release

New York, NY (March 24, 2017) – It’s a long way from the small town of Xenia, OH to the “Big Apple,” New York City, but that’s exactly where you could find Joseph Habedank recently. In the midst of a very busy winter season, Habedank made the trek to New York City to unveil his brand new Daywind Records release, Resurrection, visiting with several top media outlets in the city and sneaking in a few tourist moments with wife, Lindsay.

“Being back in New York City was very special to me and Lindsay,” states Joseph. “Right before I went to rehab, back when all of this happened, we had planned a trip to New York City – our first time together. Since that trip was already planned and paid for, we decided to go. Literally, I stood underneath the 34th Street sign and said ‘it’s a miracle that I am alive and we are together. So, to

come back to the city to tell about how God kept me, it was very special.”

Joseph shared his story and talked about his new release, Resurrection, with Simple Grace, The Christian Post, FaithWire, New Release Today, and Hope Dealer, among others – including a live Q&A on Joseph’s Facebook page from NYC.

Excitement buzzed around social media as the lyrics of Resurrection resonated with listeners. The project rose up the iTunes Christian/Gospel chart, landing at #6, alongside artists Kari Jobe, Tenth Avenue North, Lauren Daigle, Crowder and more.

ABOUT JOSEPH HABEDANK

Joseph Habedank is a multi award-winning and Dove Award nominated singer/songwriter. Joseph has a unique and equally powerful testimony that has been featured on Fox News’ Spirited Debate, TBN’s Praise the Lord, and in such publications as Billboard Magazine, CCM Magazine, and Glenn Beck’s The Blaze. For ten years, he served first as baritone, then as the lead singer for one of Southern Gospel’s favorite family groups, The Perrys, and shared his songs in some of America’s greatest churches, including the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Charles Stanley’s First Baptist Atlanta. On the heels of his critically-acclaimed debut solo release, Welcome Home, he was awarded Singing News Magazine’s New Soloist of the Year in 2014. Additionally, he was awarded Young Artist of the Year in 2009 by the fans of Gospel Music and Songwriter of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards in 2011. His songs have been recorded by such artists as: Reba McEntire (“Sing It Now”), Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, The Hoppers, Ivan Parker, Jeff & Sheri Easter, and many more. He has helped write two nationally charted #1 songs and in 2010, “If You Knew Him” (written with Rodney Griffin) was nominated for Southern Gospel Song of the Year at the GMA Dove Awards and won the Singing News Fan Award for Song of the Year. He was also nominated for Singing News Magazine’s Male Vocalist of the Year, Lead Singer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for three consecutive years. Welcome Home featured two Top 5 singles (“Never No Never” and “Beauty of the Blood”), as well as two Top 10 singles (“Big Enough” and “Welcome Home”). Joseph currently resides just outside Nashville, TN with his wife, Lindsay.

For more Gospel music news click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related