Joseph Reed Exits Surrendered

It is with a heavy heart that I announce I will be stepping down from my position as tenor vocalist for Surrendered. 14 months ago I joined the group and they quickly became family. They will always be my family. As many of you know, I have been having health issues. I’ve been hospitalized three times over the past four months. At first, Dr’s thought I may have Lymphoma and thank God that the specialists have recently told me that they no longer suspect cancer. We assumed neck pain and hoarseness I was having was related to the pressure from enlarged lymph nodes in my neck, however, I have been diagnosed with MTD (Muscle Tension Dysphonia). The tension from muscles supporting my vocal chords are keeping them from working efficiently. I am horse and in pain daily right now. I am currently in physical and speech therapy for an undetermined amount of time. With months of limited vocal use ahead, ordered by Doctors, I am simply unable to meet the demand of a full singing schedule. I’m indebted to the men who have filled in to sing for me in my absence. I’ve traveled thousands of miles and sang hundreds of times with Surrendered. I regret nothing. I have met thousands of new friends on the road. Russell and Lori Wise have been very good to me and have always exceeded my expectations. They’ve been right beside me, lifting me up, through this health battle. Surrendered will continue to have tremendous success. Russell and Tiffany are talented vocalists. I will miss standing beside them. Lori is called to be a group manager. They are genuine and Godly people. I encourage everyone to join me and support them now more than ever. Go to their concerts. Buy their merchandise. Call and request the new song featuring Russell, “His tomb is empty now”. Pastors and Promoters, have them at your church or event. I can personally say that they have a heart for gospel music and ministry. Great things are ahead for Surrendered. They are forever my family. Nothing is a surprise to God. I am forever grateful to be Surrendered Alumni. I love you all, Joseph.

