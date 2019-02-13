Josh and Ashley Franks Present Alabama Homecoming

Written by scoopsnews on February 13, 2019 – 9:23 am -

JAF PROMOTIONS PRESENTS the “ALABAMA HOMECOMING” gospel concert on Friday, February 22 at 7:00PM at the Liberty Hill Church, off Hwy 431, in Heflin, AL. Host artist and Singing News Top New Artist of the year, Josh & Ashley Franks have included special guest, JONATHAN WILBURN, former member of Gold City Quartet and Singing News Fan Awards Top Lead Singers. Also appearing will be Heflin’s own, Hope’s Journey. Concessions will be served at 5:30pm. The concert is free admission, however a love offering will be received. For more information visit www.joshandashleyfranks.com

