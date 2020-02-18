“JOSH & ASHLEY FRANK’S ALABAMA HOMECOMING” This Week!

The annual “JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS ALABAMA HOMECOMING” is set for Friday, February 21, at Liberty Hill Church, 77 Co Rd 142, (off Hwy 431), in Heflin, AL. Diamond Award Winner for Duet of the Year and host, Josh & Ashley Franks, have included special guest Hope’s Journey and one of Southern Gospel’s Favorite Songwriters and Artist, Phil Cross & Poet Voices (pictured).

Phil Cross is celebrating 40 years of gospel songwriting with songs such as “When I Get Carried Away”, “Champion of Love”, “I Am Redeemed”, “Wedding Music”, and many many more. Dinner will be served beginning at 5:30 PM and the concert will begin at 7:00 PM CST. The concert is FREE admission, however, a generous love offering will be received. For more information visit www.joshandashleyfranks.com