Josh and Ashley Franks to Perform at Bill Bailey’s New Years Sing

Josh and Ashley Franks to Perform at Bill Bailey’s New Years SingWritten by scoopsnews on December 28, 2017 – 9:03 am -
Here’s a clip from The Josh and Ashley Show on TV Atlanta 57. Be sure to check out the first song which is their current radio single. “While My Tears are Falling”. The song was written by Ashley.”
