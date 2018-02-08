From The Journeys- Ben’s Personal Experience With Christ

Written by scoopsnews on February 8, 2018 – 2:19 pm -

From Donna Journey

As many of you know Ben suffers from Autism and many times it is hard for us to know what he understands. We were at Oakland Baptist Church in Maryville TN . Sunday, Feb 4th. , to sing for their service. The congregation was singing I MustTell Jesus and Ben stood up and with tears in his eyes, raised his hands and looked toward Heaven. We knew something was different, not just the usual standing up that we had witnessed because of Autism. After about 3-4 minutes he sat down. Pastor Gary Hawley and many members of the congregation noticed too. God had touched Ben and this morning as Greg was helping Ben get dressed he looked at Greg and said “Jesus my Savior! Needless to say there was some shouting going on at The Journeys house. Never underestimate the power of God and that He definitely speaks in a special way to His special children.

