Karen Peck and New River/Abraham Productions Announce 2019 Homecoming

Dahlonega, GA – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River have announced their 2019 Homecoming, scheduled for June 20 – 22 in Dahlonega, Georgia.

This year, in partnership with Abraham Productions, the KPNR Homecoming will be expanding to a three-day long, talent-packed event being held at the New River Park.

The Homecoming will open at 7:00 pm on Thursday night, June 20, with Triumphant Quartet and Karen Peck and New River in concert.

Friday night, June 21, 7:00 PM, will feature the Beyond Amazing Tour with Karen Peck and New River, Brian Free and Assurance, and Emily Ann Roberts, first runner-up on the popular television show, The Voice. Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions, will be the guest speaker.

Saturday, June 22, at 6:00 PM, KNPR will host Joseph Habedank, Primitive Quartet, and the Wilmington Celebration Choir. C.T.Townsend will be speaking.

Karen Peck Gooch said, “We are very excited about our annual KPNR Homecoming June 20-22 in our hometown, DAHLONEGA, Georgia. The lineup this year is amazing! Triumphant, Brian Free and Assurance, Emily Ann Roberts, Primitives, Joseph Habedank, Wilmington Celebration Choir, Ray Flynn, Evangelist CT Townsend. DAHLONEGA is a very quaint town filled with lots of history and lasting traditions. The Georgia mountains are absolutely beautiful. We hope everyone will join us for this special heartfelt weekend. We are praying for a great move of God.”

