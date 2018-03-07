Karen Peck and New River/Abraham Productions Announce Homecoming

Written by Staff on March 7, 2018 – 6:45 am -

DAHLONEGA, Ga. – Multiple Grammy Award nominated and six-time Dove Award winning Gospel group Karen Peck and New River is excited to announce their 2018 Homecoming in partnership with Abraham Productions. On Father’s Day weekend the group will continue its annual tradition of hosting the very best in Christian Music. This year it will fall on Friday, June 15, 2018 and Saturday, June 16, 2018 and it will take place at New River Park in Dahlonega, Georgia.

On Friday night at 7:00 PM KPNR will host the Gospel Through Girls and Guitars Tour which features Karen Peck and New River, the Talleys, HIGHROAD, and the first runner-up on The Voice, Emily Ann Roberts. Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions, will also be the guest speaker.

Saturday night at 6:00 PM KPNR will be hosting Tribute Quartet, The Whisnants, and the Wilmington Celebration Choir.

Karen Peck Gooch said, “We are very excited about partnering with Abraham Productions this year. Every year we have such a wonderful Homecoming but I believe this year will be the best one we’ve ever had. We want everyone to join us for a fantastic weekend!”

To purchase Hope For All Nations click any of these icons or go here.

To connect with Karen Peck & New River follow them on social media and their Website.

If you would like to interview Karen Peck and New River contact AG Publicity at

info@agpublicity.com.

To book Karen Peck and New River contact The Harper Agency.

About Karen Peck and New River

Five-time Grammy-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River are no doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music. They are a music powerhouse in the industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair and for having possibly the finest soprano voice in any genre of music. Karen was also recipient of the Susan Unthank Memorial Award, an award given by Absolutely Gospel Music only to women who have excelled in the Southern Gospel Music industry. Karen had a feature role in the hit movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. New River’s hit song “Four Days Late” has become a classic in Gospel music. The group members include Karen Peck Gooch, Susan Peck Jackson, Ricky Braddy, Kari Gooch, and Matthew Gooch.

You Can Download SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE Listen To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related