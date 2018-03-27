Karen Peck And New River Announce Addition Of Grant Gibson

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 27, 2018 – 8:37 am -

Dahlonega, GA — Five time GRAMMY® Award-nominated and six time Dove Award-winning group, Karen Peck and New River is excited to announce the addition of Grant Gibson to the group.

Karen Peck stated “We have spent the last few weeks praying and seeking God’s will for KPNR. There is a lot to consider when choosing the right person for the job. We are happy to announce Grant Gibson as our new vocalist. Grant is very talented and has an incredible heart to serve the Lord. He has a bright future and will bring a new excitement to KPNR. We are looking forward to the next chapter in our ministry.”

Grant has been singing since he was 14 years old and professionally since 2011. He is from Jasper, Alabama but currently resides in Hoover, Alabama. Grant received his Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Liberty University.

Grant said, “I fell in love with Gospel music soon after I came to Christ at the age of 13. Since that time, I’ve known exactly what I wanted to do. As I’ve gotten older I’ve realized that this it what God has called me to do. I first heard Karen Peck and New River at NQC in the early 2000s, and I’ve been a fan ever since. It’s truly an honor to be apart of this ministry and share the stage with Karen, Susan, Kari, and Matthew as well as working with Rickey. I’m excited to see where God takes us and the new doors He will open for New River.”

Grant Gibson has spent the last 5 years singing with the Award winning group,11th HOUR. He will start with Karen Peck & New River immediately

