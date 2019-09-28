Karen Peck and New River headline Promise Partnership Concert

Written by Staff on September 28, 2019 – 12:18 pm -

“The Celebration of Good News” featuring Karen Peck & New River, The Promise Trio, and Jeremy Cato

The Promise Partnership, Inc. has announced their first concert in a series of free gospel music concerts, “The Celebration of Good News.” This concert will feature Karen Peck and New River, The Promise Trio, and a special guest appearance by Jeremy Cato.

The concert will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Eastwood Baptist Church at 500 Eastwood Street in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The concert starts at 6:00 p.m.; doors open at 5:00 p.m.

This event is free but tickets will be issued. Tickets are available via mail, social media, and on the website: HERE or HERE

Tickets will also be available at Eastwood Baptist Church starting Sunday, September 15th, 2019 in the am services.

The purpose of this event is to provide a free, old-fashioned concert that brings people together to celebrate the good news of Jesus Christ.

Debra Carter Peele, Co-Chairman of The Promise Partnership’s executive board, states, “We have been wanting to do a gospel music concert where everyone can attend and worship the Lord without being charged a ticket fee. Everyone is welcome.”

The event is hosted by The Promise Partnership, the parent company of the Promise Trio Ministry.

About The Promise Partnership

The Promise Partnership, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose ministry through The Promise Trio shares the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the United States. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the group is now in its 9th year of ministry. They have appeared on TBN and at Dollywood, Six Flags over Georgia, the Kentucky State Fair and many more. Most recently, The Promise Trio won Best Vocal Group at the 2018 Crimson Music Awards. Visit www.promisetrio.com for more information.

