Karen Peck and New River Honored With Two 2018 Dove Award Nominations

Dahlonega, GA (August 9, 2018) Five-time Grammy-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River were honored with two nominations for the 2018 GMA Dove Awards.

The group received the coveted Southern Gospel Artist Of The Year nomination as well as the as the Southern Gospel Album Of The Year for Hope For All Nations.

Karen Peck said, “We are so incredibly thankful to the Gospel Music Association and for the GMA Dove Award Nominations. We worked very hard on the album Hope For All Nations and what a blessing that people have connected to our hearts and to the heartfelt songs. It is an honor serving the Lord through the greatest music in the world.”

The group’s producer Wayne Haun also received a nomination for Producer of the Year.

The 49th GMA Dove Awards take place in Nashville, TN, at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena on October 16. The 2018 Dove Awards will be taped to air on Trinity Broadcasting Network on October 21.

