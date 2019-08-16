Karen Peck and New River Receive Two 2019 Dove Award Nominations

Written by Staff on August 15, 2019 – 5:38 pm -

Nashville, Tenn – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River were honored with two nominations for the 2019 GMA Dove Awards.

The group received the coveted Southern Gospel Artist Of The Year nomination as well as the as the Southern Gospel Recorded Song Of The Year for the group’s number one song, “I Know I’ll Be There”, (writers) Dave Clark, Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun.

On Wednesday, Karen was also honored to be one of the announcers of the 2019 GMA Dove Award Nominees, along with Natalie Grant and Jekalyn Carr.

Of the nominations, Karen said, “We are very grateful and honored to have two GMA Dove Awards Nominations for SG Artist and SG Song. We always pray diligently about the songs the Lord wants us to record. It was a pure joy to co-write ‘I Know I’ll Be There,’ with producer Wayne Haun and award winning writer Dave Clark. This song is dear to our hearts. Also, we are very thankful for the Southern Gospel Artist Nomination. I’m thrilled to work with such an amazing team. Together we will keep persevering for the Lord. We are blessed beyond measure.”

Given the rich and extensive history of the group, it is no wonder they have been nominated for these two prestigious awards. Led by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Karen Peck Gooch, New River was formed in 1991 when Karen teamed with her husband, Rickey, and her sister, Susan, to create the powerhouse trio.

In addition to their busy ministry schedule, singing hundreds of dates every year across the country, Karen is a recognized leader in the Southern Gospel Music Industry. She serves on the Board of Directors for Abraham Productions, and is still active as the first woman to be named President of the Southern Gospel Music Association.

But it is the continued love and support of her extensive fan base, earned by KPNR’s transparent heart for ministry, along with their impeccable harmony blend and vocal prowess, that has made them such a popular and successful ministry force.

The 50th GMA Dove Awards show will be held in Nashville on October 15 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. The 2019 Dove Awards will be taped to air on Trinity Broadcasting Network on October 20, at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST.

The video for “I Know I’ll Be There” can be viewed here: Video

To purchase Hope For All Nations -Link: Online Store

For more Gospel music features read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related