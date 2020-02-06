Karen Peck and New River Returning to the Holy Land

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 6, 2020 – 1:30 pm -

Dahlonega, GA – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and seven-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River are thrilled to announce that the 2020 KPNR/Isaacs/Bowling’s/Tim Menzies Israel Trip is officially taking reservations.

KPNR will return to beautiful and historic Israel, from June 17-27, 2020. You will walk the places where Jesus walked and taught. It promises to be the trip of a lifetime and they want to personally invite you to go with them!

The all-inclusive experience includes three meals a day, free entrance to the sites, 4-5 star Hotels and, if you sign up with KPNR, the opportunity to be on their tour bus the entire trip. It has been affordably priced, and you are encouraged to prayerfully consider joining them for this amazing opportunity. If you do decide to sign up with KPNR, we encourage you to email them immediately so you can be included on their list/bus.

Karen shared, “We would love for you to go with us! So many people who prayed for us while we were there last year, are now planning to join us. This would be a great Christmas gift to yourself or a loved one. It will be the trip of a lifetime. If you sign up with KPNR as your TOUR HOST, you will be on our bus, we will eat three meals together every day, and experience all of the Holy sites together. Seriously pray about it and join us for this life changing trip! It will be glorious – I’m ready to leave today!”

More information on this once-in-a-lifetime trip, visit New River’s site at www.karenpeckandnewriver.com or the Inspiration website at http://www.inspirationcruises. com/tii and tell them you want Karen Peck and New River to be your host to the Holy Land. Reservations: Phone: (855) 890-0674

To purchase Lift His Name click any of these icons or go to : https://www. karenpeckandnewriver.com/

