Karen Peck Gooch inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame

Written by Staff on May 9, 2018 – 8:42 am -

Last evening, May 9, 2018, Karen Peck Gooch of Karen Peck and New River was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame, during a star-studded ceremony. The evening was also a fund raiser for the Hall of Fame.

Karen Peck Gooch has been singing gospel music for 30 years, received many nominations and awards, traveled around the world with her music, and yet still retains humility and a sweet spirit that draws just as many fans as her beautiful voice.

Karen wrote this on her Facebook page following the ceremony. “Tonight was a highlight of my career. Special thanks to Ed Leonard for presenting me with the GMA Induction. Special thanks to The Isaacs and Jason Crabb for singing for me. (They were incredible!) Special thanks to Jackie Patillo and the GMA for being a friend to all of us! It was awesome having Rickey Gooch, Matthew Gooch, Kari Gooch, Susan Peck Jackson, David Jackson, Sue Peck Music, Bill Music, Kelly Nelon Clark, Grant Gibson sitting at my table. Peggy G. Fauscett, Pamela Cooper Unthank, Harper Agency, Daywind Music, NQC, and so many fellow artists were there to support me and I will never forget it! I love every one of you! Thanks to Chip Woods for the amazing pictures and Megan Clark for doing our makeup!

“I am so thankful to the Lord for allowing me to live my dream. 38 years ago I started singing professionally. I will forever be grateful to Alphus LeFevre and Rex Nelon for their incredible leadership and for their love for the Lord and this great music. I pray that the Lord will give me many more years of service to Him! Our best days are ahead! ❤️”

Follow Karen Peck Gooch on her Facebook page Here.

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related