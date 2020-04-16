Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl

Katelyn Dyess: To The GirlWritten by Staff on April 16, 2020 – 7:40 am -
To The Girl That’s Healing From The Hurt by Katelyn Dyess
He heals the broken-hearted and bandages their wounds. (Psalm 147:3)Oh, sweet girl, I know what it feels like to go through this. You’re slowly but surely healing, but yet that pain and hurt is still there.
It will get better. I can promise you that.
Thanks,
Katelyn
A Message From Katelyn:
I’m a high school senior that lives in Meridian, MS. I want to show girls through my blog that they aren’t alone and that someone understands what they’re going through. I am excited about so many doors God has opened up for me. You can contact me at Katelyn-Dyess@comcast.net
I’d love to speak at your next youth event.
