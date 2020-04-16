Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl

He heals the broken-hearted and bandages their wounds. (Psalm 147:3)Oh, sweet girl, I know what it feels like to go through this. You’re slowly but surely healing, but yet that pain and hurt is still there.

You’re trying to figure out the new normal. It’s uncharted waters for you.

You’re trying so hard to forgive and get back to normal but yet that pain is still fresh.

I understand what it’s like to go through this. I know it’s hard. I know it’s painful to pick up piece by piece of your heart and try to put it back together.

I want you to know that even though it’s not easy and it’s dark right now that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

God is with you every step of the way. It might not feel like it but I promise you he’s right by you, walking alongside you through this.