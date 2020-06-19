Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl that feels Insecure

Written by Staff on June 19, 2020 – 5:57 am -

To The Girl That Feels Insecure

For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. Psalm 139:13-16

You feel like your stomach is too big. You don’t have a thigh gap like that girl on Instagram. Instead of having perfect curls or straight hair your hair is a frizzy mess. You feel like your makeup is too simple. Your clothes aren’t cute.

These are just a handful of insecurities that girls have. Everyone struggles with insecurities. I have them. The girl next to you at school has them. Even the influencer you follow on Instagram has them.

I challenge you today to go stand in front of a mirror and say three things you love about yourself. Just three simple things. My hope is that after you do that you’ll begin to realize how beautiful you are.

God made you perfect in His image. He made you exactly how he wants you to be. He loves you and thinks you’re beautiful just the way you are.

My prayer today is that you’ll truly begin to love yourself and believe that you are beautiful.

Thanks, Katelyn But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 5:8

A Message From Katelyn:

I’m a high school senior that lives in Meridian, MS. I want to show girls through my blog that they aren’t alone and that someone understands what they’re going through. I am excited about so many doors God has opened up for me. You can contact me at Katelyn-Dyess@comcast.net

I’d love to speak at your next youth event.

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE. Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related