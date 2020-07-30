Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl That Worries About What Other People Think

Written by Staff on July 30, 2020 – 3:42 pm -

To The Girl That Worries About What Other People Think

Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? Matthew 6:27

If you’re like me you constantly worry about what other people think. Do they like my outfit? Do they think my hair looks cute? Do they like my makeup?

I was even worried about what people would think about this blog. Will they think I’m crazy? Will the blog be too short? Will my writing actually encourage people?

Honestly, if you think about it, how much time do you spend a day worrying about what people think? It’s a lot, isn’t it? I’d be scared to know the hours I’ve spent a day worrying about what people think.

But, God doesn’t want us to spend our days worrying about what other people think. God’s opinion is the only opinion that matters. (Your parents’ opinions are VERY IMPORTANT too.)

The devil will put thoughts into your head to make you think those other people’s opinions matter. Everyone has an opinion. We all do. We’re human. But their opinion truly doesn’t matter.

As long as you’re doing what God has called you to do, you shouldn’t be worried about other people’s opinions.

Be you, fulfill your calling, be confident, and have fun in life.

You don’t want to look back 20 years from now and regret worrying about people’s opinions all of the time.

My prayer today is that God will help you not to worry about what people think of you.

Thanks,

Katelyn

