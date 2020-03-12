Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl Who Made A Mistake

Forget about what’s happened; don’t keep going over old history. Be alert, be present. I’m about to do something brand-new. (Isaiah 43:18) We all make mistakes. One time within the span of four weeks I had gotten myself locked out of a house, scratched the whole driver’s side of my car, and broke the side mirror. I know those aren’t big mistakes but when you make mistakes you can say I’ve learned my lesson, I’m sorry, and I’ll move on from this.

That’s the great thing about Jesus. When you make a mistake you can say, “I realize what I did was wrong, I’m sorry,” and Jesus will forgive you. He’ll forgive you every time you make a mistake. Even when you don’t deserve it, He still forgives.