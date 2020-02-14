Katelyn Dyess: To The Girl

And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in Heaven may forgive you your sins. (Mark 11:25)I know what it’s like to have hurt and bitterness in your heart. You feel like you shouldn’t forgive those who have wronged you. You feel like it’s impossible to forgive that person that hurt you so badly. I’ve been there. It’s not a good feeling. When I was at a youth camp one summer I went up to the altar because I needed to forgive some people in my life. The pastor’s wife that prayed over me that night told me to say out loud “I forgive ________.” It didn’t immediately heal me but it did help me to begin the process of forgiving those people in my life. God has called us to forgive those who have hurt us and wronged us.

Forgiving that person can help you move on and walk into a season of healing. So, I encourage you to just say out loud “I forgive _______.” It won’t heal you right away but it will help start the process.

I also encourage you to pray that God will help you forgive that person. Even journaling a letter to that person can help you get all of those feelings off of your chest. Forgiveness isn’t always easy but it is a start for healing. I hope this helps you start a journey of forgiveness, healing, letting go, and moving forward.

Thanks,

Katelyn

But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

Romans 5:8

A Message From Katelyn:

I’m a high school senior that lives in Meridian, MS. I want to show girls through my blog that they aren’t alone and that someone understands what they’re going through. I am excited about so many doors God has opened up for me. You can contact me at Katelyn-Dyess@comcast.net

I’d love to speak at your next youth event.

