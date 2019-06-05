Keep praying for Mrs. Sue Peck Music!

Written by Staff on June 5, 2019 – 4:01 pm -

Karen Peck and New River sent out their newsletter today. Karen gave an update on her mama, who we’ve been praying for since the weekend.

Karen writes: “Thank you all so much for praying for our Mom. Last Sunday night she had a stroke on her left side and a blood clot on her brain. Our stepdad Bill got her to the hospital just in time. God began working miracles and today she is home resting! Mama is improving but still needs prayer. Please keep the prayers going.”

Meet Mrs. Sue Peck Music

In April 2019, SGNScoops Magazine featured an interview by Cheryl Smith with Mrs. Sue Peck Music. We hope you enjoy meeting this lovely lady.

Sue Peck Music: Praying mother, serving daughters

Interview by Cheryl Smith

We first met the sweet mother I am interviewing today last summer while attending the Karen Peck and New River Homecoming. Sue is gentle and down to earth, and has been so kind and gracious each time we have interacted with her. The imprint she has made on her children’s and grandchildren’s lives can be felt each time they minister through song as Karen Peck and New River. I hope you enjoy getting to know her a little better, as you read her inspiring inner views.

Cheryl Smith: Please tell us about yourself.

Sue Peck Music: I am Sue Peck Music. I was born in Clayton, Georgia, on September 23, 1933. My father was James Wilson Tench, and my mother was Myrtie Loue Freeman Tench. When I was two years old, the family moved to Gainesville, Georgia, where my father owned a barber shop. My mother was a well known seamstress and homemaker. I had five sisters and two brothers. I came from a musical family. I played the piano for the church at the early age of 13. I walked to where I took piano lessons. My church, Athens Road Baptist Church, where Homer Morris was the pastor, generously paid for my piano lessons.

While at Airline High School in Gainesville, I was a star basketball player. I met Robert Ezra Peck during high school, and we were married on November 3, 1951. We eventually had three daughters: Sandra, Susan, and Karen.

Ezra was a very talented singer and Sunday school teacher. Many times in church, I would play the piano while my daughters sang. Years later, Ezra passed away at 59 years old, and while it was a very sad time for the family, we took comfort in knowing that he was in Heaven with the Lord.

Several months later I had the privilege of meeting a Southern gospel promoter, Bill Music, from Mansfield, Ohio. We eventually were married. We currently live in Georgia during the winter and spring. In the summer and fall, we live in Ohio.

Smith: How did you first hear about Jesus?

Music: My parents took me to church as a child. When I became a teenager, I began to love reading the Bible.

After I was married, I realized that I had never really been saved. I accepted Christ when I was 19 years old at Pleasant Union Baptist Church.

Smith: Looking back, what do you identify as being one of the happiest seasons in your life, so far?

Music: When all three of my daughters were born.

Smith: Can you please share something special about each one of your children?

Music: Sandra is loyal and caring. Susan is dependable and kind. Karen is reliable and loving. All three have become wonderful wives, mothers, and my greatest accomplishments. I’m a proud mom.

Smith: What are a few of your favorite memories from the days when your children were young?

Music: Vacations, picnics, camping, singing their favorite songs.

Smith: When did music become an integral part of your family’s home life?

Music: I played the piano while the girls would sing. All three of my daughters are very talented.

Smith: How did you feel when you realized God was calling your children into full-time ministry?

Music: I was very thrilled that they had surrendered to the call to reach people for Christ.

Smith: As a mother, what has been the hardest thing for you to surrender and consecrate to God?

Music: The hardest thing was when my children grew up and left home. However, I realized it was a part of life.

Smith: How did you instill such a deep, genuine love and respect for God in the hearts of your children?

Music: I always tried to set a good example. I’ve always loved the Lord.

Smith: What advice would you give to parents who desire to see their children develop into adults who are willing to lay down their lives in service to God?

Music: Teach them Godly values and always know that with the Lord’s help, you can accomplish anything.

Smith: What are some of the ways you currently support the ministry of Karen Peck and New River?

Music: First of all, I pray for them and most of all I pray for the anointing. My husband, Bill, and I try to help out at the product table at the concerts.

Smith: What do you most enjoy doing?

Music: We’ve always had a lot of laughter in our family. I enjoy spending time with my husband, Bill. I love cooking for my children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Their favorites are macaroni and cheese, turkey and dressing, and peanut butter cake. It does my heart good to watch them enjoying my food and leaving those memories.

Smith: What is your favorite song?

Music: “Finish Well”

Smith: If Jesus were to appear on earth in a physical form, and you had the opportunity to sit and talk with him, what would you most like to ask him?

Music: Why would anybody reject you, when you’ve done so much for us?

Smith: Describe one of the hardest things you have gone through. How did your faith in God sustain you during that time? What were some of the ways the Lord comforted you the most?

Music: When I was diagnosed with cancer, I had so many people tell me that they were praying. I could feel those prayers. The Lord carried me through with his strength and his love.

Smith: What is one of the most pressing needs among God’s people in these last days of time? What can we do to make a positive difference and fill those needs?

Music: First, to come together and pray for our nation and pray for our families to be saved. It’s important that we all live a good Christian life and spread his love and joy.

Smith: How can we pray for you?

Music: Pray that I can study the Bible more, and that my mind and body will stay healthy.

To enjoy the full interview, please visit www.homespundevotions.com, scroll down to “Inner Views,” and click on Sue Peck Music’s picture.

By Cheryl Smith. First published in SGNScoops Magazine April 2019

