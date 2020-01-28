Keep Praying For Tim Chandler

Keep Praying For Tim ChandlerWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on January 28, 2020 – 9:59 am -
Update From Lana Chandler
Tim’s Update: We made it to the doctor/hospital safely and he is being admitted this morning. We are requesting URGENT PRAYER! He is facing surgery this evening at 6 pm. We are asking God to heal the infection in the bone, so that less of it will need removed. Thank you for all of the prayers you’ve prayed and continue to pray today for this miracle.
