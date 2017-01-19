Kenny Gardner Releases Single

Written by scoopsnews on January 19, 2017 – 3:48 am -

Columbus, MS – 1/16/17

M.A.C. Records artist, Kenny Gardner, has recently been in the studio working on a brand new CD project called “They Call Me Kenny G” which is scheduled to be released very soon. He has just released the first single -“My Favorite Singer”-through Double E Promotions on Compilation Disc #192.

“We have always had great success working with Perry Edge and Double E Promotions and can’t wait for everyone to hear Kenny Gardner’s newest song ,” remarked Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records.

“My Favorite Singer” is a song written about Kenny Hinson. “When the writer, Steve Shirey, shared this song with me, I was hooked on the lyrics. Kenny Hinson was one of my closest friends. A gifted singer, writer, musician and anointed preacher, he was the real deal. His friendship and ministry made an impact and influenced me greatly in music,” said Kenny Gardner.

Kenny is thankful to have been chosen to release this new song written by Steve Shirey. Kenny’s prayer is that this song will be a reminder that Kenny Hinson is still very much alive in our hearts. According to Kenny Gardner, “Kenny Hinson is still very much Steve Shirey’s and “My Favorite Singer”!!”

You can contact Kenny Gardner at pastorkennyg@gmail.com or 662.251.4005. You can also find him on Facebook @kennygardnermusic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related