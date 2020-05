Kevin Pauls: Trust – a prayer for today

Kevin Pauls is best known for two things – his powerhouse vocals and his unbridled optimism. Kevin cut his teeth on gospel music and over the years has delightedly shared the stage with many of his musical heroes: Gaither Vocal Band, Michael English, Russ Taff, Steve Archer, and Steven Curtis Chapman. He’s performed an eclectic array of musical styles – from popera to southern gospel to hard rock. In short, Kevin loves to sing almost as much as he loves chicken wings. Find out more HERE