Kingsmen Announce Baritone Vocalist

Asheville, NC – Ray Dean Reese of The Kingsmen announces the addition of new baritone vocalist, Alan Kendall. The position was previously occupied for twelve years by Randy Crawford, who announced that he would be coming off the road in a full-time capacity following recent health issues and physician’s advisement.

As Kendall joins the legendary quartet, he brings with him a decade of quartet-singing experience. Having begun his career with another Southern Gospel Hall of Famer, Gerald Williams and the Melody Boys Quartet, he has recently divided his schedule between a solo ministry and Bristol, Tennessee-based quartet, Jordan’s Bridge.

Alan shares, “For over a year now, God has impressed upon my wife, Savannah and I a calling for me to return to music ministry in a full-time capacity. Savannah’s encouragement has always propelled me forward when I had no faith in myself. With that said, God opening the door to join The Kingsmen has exceeded my wildest dreams! What an honor to join with Ray and Brandon Reese, Chris Jenkins and new lead vocalist Chris Bryant in furthering the legacy of one of our music’s greatest names. I am so excited about this new season. I also wish to thank all of the men and families of Jordan’s Bridge for their lasting friendships, and for some of the happiest days of my music career.”

Ray Reese states, “We are very excited in the additions of both Alan and Chris as new members of The Kingsmen. I would also like to thank each individual who expressed interest in filling both the lead and baritone positions of The Kingsmen. There were many exceptional singers that devoted their time, energy, and talents to provide us with quality candidates to choose from. I ask everyone to continue to pray for The Kingsmen as we move forward in the future season of ministry.”

Alan resides in Hiawassee, Georgia, with his wife of eight years, Savannah, and their two daughters, Evalee and Isabelle. Your opportunity to see Alan with The Kingsmen, begins immediately and he hopes to meet more Kingsmen fans and friends at the National Quartet Convention in September.

