Kingsmen On Gospel Music Today

The Kingsmen are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 21. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Westward Road, and Jean reviews new recordings by Chapter 2 and The Pine Ridge Boys. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features a new music video by Andy Calderwood, singing by Triumphant Quartet, exclusive concert video of Gold City Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Siloam Springs, AR, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Donnie Sumner, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.