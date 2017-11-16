Kingsmen On Gospel Music Today

The Kingsmen are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of November 12 and Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Westward Road, and Jean reviews new recordings by Chapter 2 and The Pine Ridge Boys. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News this week is Paul’s Journey, the Erwins, Daywind Radio and Les Beasley. The show features a new music video by Andy Calderwood, singing by Triumphant Quartet, exclusive concert video of Gold City Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Siloam Springs, AR, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Donnie Sumner, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.