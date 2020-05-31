KNMG Radio comes to an end

Written by Staff on May 31, 2020 – 9:12 am -

Scott Peek of KNMG Radio, has announced that as of June 2, 2020, KNMG Radio will no longer be streaming from his hometown Savannah, Missouri, d.to lack of internet access needed to upload music.

Almost eight years ago, Peek felt a calling on his heart to start a radio in his neck of the woods. He started off with a one hour playlist, and became a full 24/7 streaming internet radio station of Southern gospel music. Five years ago, Scott began to host his own morning show.

The station has gone through a lot of struggles in the past years, including a flood that destroyed his whole station. Peek found the strength to fight back, to rebuild again, through the support of singers and faithful listeners.

SGNScoops wants to thank Scott Peek for his incredible mission, sharing Southern gospel music, to preach the word through song to not only the United States but worldwide, to 70 other countries. The entire SGNScoops team wants to wish you, Scott and Roxanne, God’s blessings as you will be married on June 5, 2020.



From a personal standpoint I want to thank for your fine station that has been in my life daily for six years. — Jantina de Haan-Baksteen

