Kristen Stanton: Tomorrow about this time

Written by Staff on May 30, 2019 – 5:22 pm -

Sometimes, life does not make sense.

Sometimes it feels like circumstances will never change. And sometimes it feels like you have no purpose. But with God, timing is everything.

I love the story of the four lepers found in II Kings 7. These men were outcasts. They had no purpose in life and were rejected by society. They were stuck outside the city gates, marked by their condition. Nobody had any use for them – except God.

At this time, there was a famine in the land so severe that the Bible says that the people were buying one quarter of dove’s dung for five pieces of silver. It tells us that they were boiling their children and eating them. And Elisha prophesied in II Kings 7:1 that “tomorrow about this time” a measure of fine flour would be sold for a shekel and two measures of barley would be sold for a shekel inside the gates of Samaria.

The story shortly thereafter shifts its focus to these lepers. They knew they had nothing to lose – it was either they stay where they were and die, or they throw themselves upon the mercy of their greatest enemies, the Syrians, who would either spare them or kill them.

And hey, they were going to die anyway if they stayed outside the gate and did nothing. So they rose up. These four leprous men did not stay where they were. They took action. And they didn’t wait until morning.

As they approached the camp, the Lord caused the Syrians to hear a mighty army (II Kings 7:6) and the entire army fled and left everything behind. The lepers came into the camp and found food, drinks, silver, gold, clothing – and they had a choice to make. Again. Remember, they were outcasts. Nobody was helping them.

They could have chosen to keep the spoils to themselves and try to justify it. But they didn’t. They immediately reported to the king’s house what they found.

They didn’t wait until morning. They saw the urgency of the situation. II Kings 7:16 says this: “And the people went out, and spoiled the tents of the Syrians. So a measure of fine flour was sold for a shekel, and two measures of barley for a shekel, according to the Word of the Lord.”

There are so many things we can all learn from this story. We should understand that with God there are no outcasts. He has a plan for you regardless of your past, regardless of your present circumstances, regardless of how society has labeled you. If God used four leprous men to end a famine, He can use you to change the world around you.

God also shows us in this story the need to be obedient. If He tells us to do something, we need to do it immediately – even when it doesn’t make sense to us. We need to trust that God has a plan even when we cannot see the end results.

We can also learn that even those things which appear impossible are nothing to God. Whatever it is that you’re facing, just hold on. Hold on just a little while longer.

Hold on for another day and realize that God is getting ready to deliver you.

Tomorrow is coming.

So be ready. Be looking for your answer – tomorrow, about this time.

By Kristen Stanton

Kristen Stanton is a dynamic singer, speaker, and writer. From discussions on Facebook, to live concerts on any stage, Kristen’s main focus is to share her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She says: “I was saved when I was four years old. I’ve been in church my whole life. I went to a Christian college. I don’t have the experiences of walking away from God and how He brought me back. But I do have the experience of how God continuously reveals Himself to me… of how He answers prayer. I want people to understand who God is so that they can be more of a reflection of Him. My goal is to help others see God in a way that meets every need in their life.”

Following a trio of No. 1 songs from her debut project, “Destiny by Design,” Kristen recently released her second solo project, “Love As Jesus Loves” and is currently writing songs for her new album. Kristen is also an Attorney-at-Law, serving clients in Northwest Ohio.

