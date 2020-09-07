Labor Day Sale at SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on September 7, 2020 – 9:21 am -

Have you ever wondered what the Bible says about Labor Day? We did too so we asked biblestudytools.com and here is what we found out.

The beginning of work is from the beginning of time. God Himself worked for six days and rested on the seventh. When God completed creation He called it “very good”. We are created in the image of God and are designed to experience success and fulfillment through hard work! As Christians, we should view our jobs as an opportunity to serve God through perseverance and patience, and serve others through a Christ-like attitude. This Bible verse can be used to reflect on your work during Labor Day and any time of the year.

Colossians 3:23

23 Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters,

ONE DAY ONLY……..

In Celebration of Labor Day , SGN scoops is offering Buy one Get one Subscription to SGN SCOOPS Magazine. The LeFevre Quartet is on the cover of September so it’s a great time to subscribe!

One for you and one for a friend, TODAY ONLY.

Subscribe Here:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related