LANDREE BROTHERTON NAMED ADMINISTRATOR OF SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION (SGMA)

Pigeonn Forge, TN – The Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) is pleased to welcome Landree Brotherton as Administrator. Landree will assist President, Arthur Rice, in daily operational tasks and special event coordination as needed throughout the year.

Landree has been heavily involved in the Southern Gospel Music Industry for many years, a friend to many artists and has assisted with countless events in support of the SGMA. He has worked in the Hall of Fame and Museum, assisted with fundraising, and provided practical assistance during National Quartet Convention.

Arthur Rice stated, “Landree not only brings the professional experience necessary to assist with tasks needed to keep the SGMA operations running smoothly, his relationships with the artists and industry professionals will be extremely beneficial in pursuing the goals for the coming year. We are excited to have Landree on board.”

The Southern Gospel Music Association will celebrate some landmark events this year with the grand opening of the SGMA Research Library and the addition of some special upgrades and renovations for the Hall of Fame and Museum.

Since 1994, the SGMA has worked hard to preserve the southern gospel history and cherished heritage of both artists and industry leaders.

JP Miller commented, “It takes the efforts of a large team to keep the SGMA running smoothly. We appreciate our Board of Directors, dedicated museum staff, many volunteers and supporters, and Dollywood Theme Park for allowing us a place to share the Hall of Fame and Museum with visitors from all over the world. We are thankful for the skill set that Landree adds to the team.”

Make plans to visit the SGMA Hall of Fame and Museum on your next trip to East Tennessee. Visit our website at www.sgma.org to become a member or learn more about the Class of 2019 Inductees into the Hall of Fame.

