LARRY GATLIN ELECTED TO NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FA

Nashville, Tenn. (August 7, 2019) — Wednesday morning in Nashville, GRAMMY® Award-winning country music legend Larry Gatlin was announced as a 2019 inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Gatlin, who’s been performing with brothers Steve and Rudy (collectively known as Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers) for more than 60 years, holds one of the most prolific songwriting résumés in all of country music.

“I’ve had a grin on my face since I got the good news,” says Gatlin. “I feel kinda like I’ve fathered a child here in my golden years. I’m humbled and grateful to be honored by my peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Over the course of his career, Gatlin has self-penned hundreds of songs, including seven No. 1 hits for the Gatlin Brothers: “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” “Broken Lady,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Night Time Magic,” and “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love.”

His songs have been recorded by many household names including Elvis Presley, Barry Gibb, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, and Roy Orbison.

He appears on several “best of” songwriter lists. With 35 songs, he’s currently tied at No. 4 with Tom T. Hall for the most self-penned: 40 Billboard hits as a country artist. The pair follow Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins, and Hank Williams Jr.

Gatlin will be inducted in the Veteran Songwriter/Artist category. Additional 2019 inductees include Sharon Vaughn in the Veteran Songwriter category, Marcus Hummon, Kostas Lazarides and Rivers Rutherford in the Songwriter category, and Dwight Yoakam in the Songwriter/Artist category.

A formal induction ceremony will take place on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

About Larry Gatlin

The close family harmonies of Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer To You).”

The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies: Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin.

The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless Gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more.

After 60+ years of music, the brothers continue to perform nearly 100 live concert dates each year.

