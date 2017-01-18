LARRY GATLIN & THE GATLIN BROTHERS TO PERFORM AT BLACK TIE & BOOTS 2017 INAUGURAL BALL

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 18, 2017 – 2:42 pm -

Nashville, Tenn. – Legendary country group Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers have been announced to perform at the Black Tie & Boots 2017 Inaugural Ball in Washington D.C. on Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 PM. Held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in the nation’s capital, and sponsored by the Texas State Society, the Black Tie & Boots Inaugural Ball is one of the largest events scheduled to take place during the upcoming Inaugural festivities. The event is expected to draw more than 15,000 guests and will also feature a number of other performers including Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow formerly of Little Texas, Lonestar‘s Richie McDonald, Bonnie Bishop, Kevin Fowler, and more.

“‘Purdy’ girls from TEXAS, old friends from TEXAS, a little music by some TEXANS, and WE WON!” says Larry. “What more could a person wish for? Just one thing: Everyone who ain’t from TEXAS wishes they were.”

The event was established in 1953 by the Texas State Society to celebrate incoming presidents and originally served as a pre-inaugural cocktail party for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. For ticket information, visit www. TexasBlackTieAndBoots.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related