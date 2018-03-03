LARRY GATLIN RETURNS TO HOST OPRY COUNTRY CLASSICS AT NASHVILLE’S HISTORIC RYMAN AUDITORIUM

Written by Staff on March 3, 2018 – 5:34 pm -

Season Kicks Off Tomorrow, March 1, with Spotlight on

“The Songs of Johnny and June” on Couple’s 50th Wedding Anniversary

Nashville, Tenn. (February 28, 2018) — Country music legend Larry Gatlin is returning to host another season of Opry Country Classics at Nashville‘s historic Ryman Auditorium. The annual spring edition of the popular music series is held on Thursday nights at 7:00 pm and runs March 1–May 31 .

“Being the host of the Opry Country Classics is one of the greatest honors of my life,” says Gatlin. “For the ‘big boys and big girls’ at the Opry to trust me with the classics and our Mother Church, the Ryman Auditorium, is something for which I am very grateful. I just hope I don’t mess it up. I can’t wait for tomorrow night and the spring season of OCC!”

In addition to hosting, Gatlin, along with his brothers Steve and Rudy (collectively known as Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers), will perform live during each show.

The March 1 Opry Country Classics kick off show is set to feature a spotlight on “The Songs of Johnny and June” on what would have been the 50th wedding anniversary of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

Each subsequent Opry Country Classics performance will feature a number of special guests, including a Spotlight Artist sharing several greatest hits and country classics. Spotlight Artists already scheduled for the spring include Craig Morgan (March 8); Tracy Lawrence (March 15); Chris Young (March 22); Oak Ridge Boys (April 12); Brenda Lee (April 19); Tanya Tucker (May 3); Marty Stuart (May 10); Charlie Daniels Band (May 24).

A special Saturday afternoon edition of Opry Country Classics is scheduled for CMA Music Fest Week on June 9 at 3:00 pm.

Opry Country Classics tickets as well as money-saving ticket combos including admission to both Thursday night Opry Country Classics shows and Tuesday, Friday, or Saturday Grand Ole Opry shows are available by visiting opry.com or by calling 615-871-OPRY or 800-SEE-OPRY.

***Note: Due to another live concert commitment, Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers will not appear on the March 22 edition of Opry Country Classics

About Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers The close family harmonies of Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All The Gold In California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer To You).” The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies–Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless Gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more. After 62 years of music, the brothers continue to perform nearly 100 live concert dates each year. For more information on Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers, go here.

