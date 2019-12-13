Lauren Talley shares the gospel with United Nations ambassadors

Written by Staff on December 13, 2019 – 10:10 am -

Arden, North Carolina (December 13, 2019) — Gospel singer Lauren Talley shared the gospel with world ambassadors to the United Nations when she sang at an interfaith luncheon hosted by the Foreign Service Fellowship earlier this week in New York City.

The luncheon serves as an outreach to ambassadors of different religions and ethnicities with the hope of spreading the true meaning of Christmas.

“About 60 ambassadors from all over the world, of every religion, ethnicity and creed, gathered to celebrate the reason for Christmas and were so gracious as I sang ‘Jesus What A Wonderful Child,’ and ‘The Broken Ones,’” says Talley. “God is doing big things in our world!”

Talley calls the event the honor of a lifetime. “It’s a huge honor for me to proclaim Jesus to some of the most influential leaders in the world,” she says.

Earlier this year, Talley released two albums of music inspiring heartfelt worship and praise of the Lord. Each showcases her powerful and soulful voice. Loudest Praise: Hymns of Mercy, Love And Grace features beloved hymns, reminding of their timelessness and eloquence for worship, while Glorious God: Songs of Worship and Wonder captures the awe Christ inspires with some of today’s most loved worship songs.

About Lauren Talley

Lauren Talley is one of Christian music’s most dynamic talents and has inspired a generation of young people to serve the Lord.

Born into a rich musical heritage, Lauren sang her first solo at age 2 when she toddled onto the stage, interrupted her family’s concert and announced she wanted to “thing.” Lauren went on to make her own mark on the gospel music world as a member of her family group, The Talleys, with whom she received numerous awards, including a 2015 Dove Award for their song, “Hidden Heroes.” Lauren’s lead vocals shine on eleven number one hits for the group.

She has recorded five solo albums, her most recent being the highly touted 2017 release, “The Gospel,” which displays her skills as singer, producer, and songwriter. She is also the author of “Songs In The Night,” a companion devotional book to her 2010 album of the same title. Lauren performs solo concerts and is a featured singer and speaker for many women’s conferences and special events across the country. She is frequently recognized for her appearances on numerous Gaither Homecoming videos and concerts, RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show” and “In Touch” with Dr. Charles Stanley. In 2014 she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Worship Arts from John Wesley University.

When not traveling or recording her own music, Lauren often serves as studio background singer and producer for other recordings and works with emerging artists as a voice and performance coach. Lauren is a busy lady but always finds time to cheer on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers, drink sweet tea and spend time laughing with family and friends.

“My job as a communicator is to give people the truth of the Gospel,” Lauren says. “I want people to know that Jesus is everything – He’s the Answer the world is searching for, He’s the solution to all problems and He’s the only One in whom we have real hope. He called me to give people His message when I was 12 years old, and fulfilling that call is all I’ve ever really wanted.”

