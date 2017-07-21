The LeFevre Family Welcomes a Bouncing Baby Boy, Luka Drew Reynolds

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on July 21, 2017 – 8:24 am -

FLOWERY BRANCH The LeFevre Family welcomes a bouncing baby boy! Mike and Kathy LeFevre’s daughter, Keely LeFevre Reynolds, and husband Justin Reynolds, are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Luka Drew Reynolds. Luka was born on Thursday, July 20, 2017, and weighed a healthy 7 lbs 2 oz. Both Keely and Luka are doing well.

Mike LeFevre, Founder of the LeFevre Quartet notes, “It’s amazing to see God work in our family. Once again, He has given the miracle of life by sending us another grandson. Kathy and I are so excited!

Congratulatory notes may be sent to Justin and Keely at The LeFevre Quartet, 4419 Hidden Oaks Dr., Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542

