LEGENDARY GATLIN BROTHERS TEAM WITH TIME LIFE® FOR DIGITAL MULTI-ALBUM RELEASE

Nashville, Tenn. (April 28, 2020) — GRAMMY® Award-winning Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers are spotlighting some of their most powerful recordings by joining forces with Time Life®. The legendary trio has generated an expansive collection of albums and iconic hits during their 65-year storied career. Many of the recordings which were previously unavailable on digital platforms have been released through a new recording and distribution agreement with Time Life®.
Four of their acclaimed albums — Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers – Family Gospel Favorites, The Gatlin Brothers – Sincerely, Your Ticket to Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, and Larry Gatlin – In My Life — are now available on Spotify and other music streaming services, showcasing the masterful songwriting and depth behind their continued success.
With the launching of this project and dedication to their multi-generational fans, the Gatlin Brothers are showing no signs of stopping the music.
“Brother Steve, Brother Rudy and I love to sing our music for you folks. We’ve been singing together for 65 years and it never gets old,” says Larry Gatlin. “As long as you will keep listenin,’ we’ll keep singin.’ We hope you like the songs in this collection. Keep the faith.”
“It’s an honor to be working with Larry, Steve and Rudy and to bring these recordings to their fans,” notes Mike Jason, Time Life®’s Senior VP, Time Entertainment. “We’re excited to deliver more of their music to the world.”
The newly-released digital material includes many of the trio’s hit songs including “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Night Time Magic,” as well as classic gospel tunes such as “Amazing Grace,” “Rock of Ages,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” and “I’ll Fly Away.”
Time Life® is planning to release additional material from the Gatlins in the coming months.
About Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers
The close family harmonies of Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).” The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies: Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more. Larry was formally inducted into the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019. After 65 years of music, the brothers continue to perform nearly 70 live concert dates each year.
