LEGENDARY RECORDING ARTIST RUSS TAFF RELEASES DEBUT WORSHIP ALBUM BELIEVE NOV. 2

His First New Album In Seven Years Features Amy Grant, David Crowder

Brand New Recording Of “I Still Believe” Releases Oct. 5

Multi-GRAMMY® and Dove Award-winning Russ Taff will release his debut praise and worship album, Believe, Nov. 2 from Sweetwater Studios, a division of Sweetwater Sound, and with global distribution from The Fuel Music. His first new album in over seven years, the full-circle, 12-song project features new recordings of the hits for which Taff is best-loved, including his iconic “I Still Believe” that will be available beginning Friday (Oct. 5) as a single at iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon.com and more digital and streaming outlets everywhere through the link https://the-fuel-music.lnk.to/ ISTILLBELIEVE.

Produced by Phil Naish and Mark Hornsby, Believealso features Taff singing “Don’t Try So Hard” with multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winner Amy Grant, “I Am” with three-time GRAMMY® nominee David Crowder, “Isn’t The Name” along with strings recorded at the legendary studio, Abbey Road, and his classic hit “We Will Stand.” The album further features Taff’s signature vocals on worship favorites like “Your Love Never Fails,” “No Longer Slaves,” “Be Still My Soul” and “Same Power.”

“There was a day when I didn’t think I’d ever be able to sing or record again,” reveals Taff. “Grace from above, and from my wife Tori and friends coming alongside me, has breathed new life into my spirit. I’m so grateful for this season, and this new recording is my worshipful offering and heart’s cry.”

“This new project will be a heart-stirring reminder of why Russ became the legend he is,” says Mark Hornsby, Vice President of Operations, Sweetwater Studios. “Weathering personal storms, he remains one of the most powerful and endearing voices in music today, while sharing a clear, worshipful message of grace and hope for everyone, for any circumstance.”

The full Believe track listing follows:

1. Your Love Never Fails

2. I Still Believe

3. Don’t Try So Hard (with Amy Grant)

4. Same Power

5. I Am (with David Crowder)

6. Be Still My Soul

7. No Longer Slaves

8. When I Hear Your Name

9. There Is A Fountain

10. There’s A Hallelujah

11. Isn’t The Name

12. We Will Stand

Releasing three days prior to his new album, the feature-length “Russ Taff: I Still Believe” documentary is in theaters nationally for one-night only Oct. 30. The film chronicles his musical journey and behind-the-scenes battle with alcoholism, the childhood trauma he suffered at the hands of an alcoholic father and abusive mother, the undying, 42-year love story with his wife Tori, and his ultimate embrace of God’s healing and restoration.

Featuring such legendary artists and entertainers as Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, MercyMe’s Bart Millard, Newsboys’ Michael Tait, Bill Gaither, Mark Lowry and Chonda Pierce, theater audiences will also have the opportunity to view a special acoustic performance by Taff and multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning Steven Curtis Chapman immediately following the film.

Tickets for “Russ Taff: I Still Believe” can be purchased at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

For more Russ Taff, Believe album and documentary news, go here . For movie news go here. See also Facebook, Twitter andInstagram.

About Russ Taff:

Hailed by Billboard magazine as “the single most electrifying voice in Christian music,” Russ Taff has garnered six GRAMMY® Awards and 18 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame an unprecedented three times—as a soloist, as well as a member of The Imperials and the Gaither Vocal Band—Taff is also a member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Walk of Fame. He has recorded 11 solo albums to date, including industry benchmarks Medals (1985), Russ Taff (1987) and Under Their Influence (1991). From rock giants Kings of Leon to Millard, Tait and many others, Taff’s influence is felt throughout the music world.

About Sweetwater Studios:

Sweetwater Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sweetwater Sound, Inc., the largest online music instrument retailer in the country. With three world-class studios designed by Russ Berger and access to a greater diversity of musical equipment and professional audio gear than any other recording studio in the world, Sweetwater Studios is able to accommodate just about any recording, mixing or mastering project, no matter how simple or complex. With renowned staff producer Mark Hornsby at the helm, who has worked on many Grammy and Dove-award winning albums, Sweetwater Studios also has an exceptional staff of producers, engineers, session musicians and studio technicians. For more information on Sweetwater Studios, please visithttp://www.sweetwaterstudios. com.

About The Fuel Music:

Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found atwww.thefuelmusic.com.

