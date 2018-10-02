Lindsey Graham Appointed Professorship at Liberty University

Written by scoopsnews on October 1, 2018 – 5:37 pm -

Nashville, Tenn – Christian artist and accomplished musician, Lindsey Graham was recently appointed a prestigious position at Liberty University as Professor in Worship Studies Online. This recent success follows the completion of her Doctor of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music in May of 2018.

Of this recent milestone Lindsay says “God is so good! I’m still going to be able to continue my singing ministry, teach my 37 vocal, piano and flute students every week and teach online classes out of my home or when I’m traveling.”

Lindsey continues to garner attention with her beautiful musicianship and outstanding vocal ability. It is no wonder that Liberty University has chosen her for this important position.

In October Lindsey will be on stage at Dollywood, then traveling on to Maryland where she’s been asked to do a four-day bible conference. The future is clearly bright for this talented and anointed performer.

