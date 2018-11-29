Little Ernie Phillips passes away

Written by Staff on November 29, 2018 – 9:03 am -

Little Ernie Phillips, tenor for many years with the Kingsmen, man who helped to create their iconic quartet sound, has passed away.

Mark Trammell, part of the Kingsmen Quartet during Phillips’ tenure, had this to say on his Facebook page this morning:

Woke up to a message from Eric Dean Phillips that his Dad, Ernie Phillips had slipped thru the pearly gates early this morning. SO much I could say about Ernie. He was one of the greatest encouragers in my life. 40 years ago last month, I joined the Kingsmen. He allowed me to live with he and his family the first month until my wedding. Ernie was my friend and protector. ..Couldn’t help but think of the song Ernie, Wayne Maynard, myself, and Ray Dean Reese recorded years ago. “At Sunrise, I’m Going Home.” Glad you made it home Ernie! We’ll see you soon! (Read Mark’s entire post here.)

All of our sympathies and prayers go to the family and friends of Ernie Phillips.

