The Littles release their first Song Garden project!!!

Song Garden Music Group is thrilled to announce that The Littles have completed their first project in “The Garden” called “Back to the Well”.

Produced by Award winning Producer and Artist Gerald Wolfe, this project features a great collection of songs performed by one of the most exciting groups in Gospel Music. Their sound is incredible, and their blend is something only achieved by a family group.

Many of the song titles from Back to the Well will be familiar to the listener such as Ten Thousand Years, The Unseen Hand, and The Sweetest Song I Know, and they are surrounded by some wonderful new songs like Some Things Never Change and You May Feel Lonely.

Song Garden Music Director Gus Gaches says, I heard The Littles for the first time last year and was blown away by their sound. Then after speaking with them I fell in love with this family, and I know you will too! I’m excited for all the great things that are happening for this group.

They will be appearing this year on the MainStage at NQC and have been recently featured on Gerald Wolfes Hymn Sing Tour and at Silver Dollar City.

You can get your copy of “Back to the Well” today by going to their website.